Iran Covid: 241 people killed, thousands infected

Meanwhile, 9,524 new cases were logged that include 1,682 hospitalizations. The daily caseload has overall dropped compared to a couple of days ago.

Meanwhile nearly 23 million people in Iran are triple-vaxxed while the total number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country stands at over 141 million. Many of the new cases of Covid in Iran are Omicron, the latest strain of the virus that is highly contagious.

Experts deny a popular belief that Omicron is not as deadly as the previous variants of the virus, urging people to be wary of Omicron.

Omicron also differs from other variants of Covid in that it also infects children in large numbers.

Iran experienced its Covid-related deadliest single day during the pandemic on August 24, 2021 when 709 died of the virus