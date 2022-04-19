Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Iran Covid: 23 more people lose lives

By IFP Editorial Staff
According to the Tuesday announcement of Iran’s Health Ministry, the coronavirus outbreak has claimed 23 more lives over the past 24 hours taking the total deaths to 140,877.

Iran’s Health Ministry also announced that during the past day, 1,820 new Covid-19 infection cases had been diagnosed.

Iran is keeping up its vaccination campaign despite lower fatalities and infection cases over the past weeks. It has so far administered over 148,442 doses of coronavirus vaccine with well over 57 million people fully vaccinated.

Right now, 55 Iranian cities have been declared coronavirus red zones, 84 are orange, 274 are yellow and 35 are blue. The number of red zones have been gradually increasing after the end of New Year holidays in Iran which saw an increase in travel and family visits.

