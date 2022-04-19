Iran Covid: 23 more people lose lives

Iran’s Health Ministry also announced that during the past day, 1,820 new Covid-19 infection cases had been diagnosed.

Iran is keeping up its vaccination campaign despite lower fatalities and infection cases over the past weeks. It has so far administered over 148,442 doses of coronavirus vaccine with well over 57 million people fully vaccinated.

Right now, 55 Iranian cities have been declared coronavirus red zones, 84 are orange, 274 are yellow and 35 are blue. The number of red zones have been gradually increasing after the end of New Year holidays in Iran which saw an increase in travel and family visits.