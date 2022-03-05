Iran Covid: 154 deaths; infection cases decreasing

The deaths push the total fatalities from the disease to 137,747 since the start of the pandemic in early 2020.

The daily caseload from Friday to Saturday stood at 4,089 including 912 hospitalizations, compared to the 6,470 new cases during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 continues in Iran. The number of triple-vaxxed people in the country is inching toward the 24 million mark.

The number of cities marked red, with the highest risk, is slowly decreasing as well. Currently, 148 cities across Iran are red while 196 ones are orange, which are respectively the highest and second highest danger zones.

There are 3 cities marked blue, the lowest risk from Covid.