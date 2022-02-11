Iran Covid: 143 new deaths; vaccination continues

The deaths push to 133,437 the number of those killed by the Coronavirus in Iran since the pandemic engulfed the world.

According to the Health Ministry, 31,247 new infections from Covid were logged in the past day. They include 2,761 hospitalizations.

The dominant variant is now Omicron which first popped up in South Africa and then spread like wildfire across the world.

Now 120 Iranian cities are marked red, which means they face the highest level of danger from Covid. Many others are orange. There are only 8 blue cities across Iran. These are areas where people face the lowest level of threat from the virus.

With the number of new Covid cases rising, healthcare workers in Iran are busy inoculating people.

Over 13 million Iranians are now triple-vaxxed. Authorities are urging all citizens to get their third doses, also known as boosters. They say people may need to get a fourth dose of Covid vaccine as well in the future.