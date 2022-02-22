Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Iran Covid: 140mn Covid-19 vaccines administered; 223 new deaths

By IFP Editorial Staff
The total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Iran has surpassed 140,000,000 as the country tries to contain its sixth wave of the outbreak that killed 223 people over the past 24 hours.

Iran’s Health ministry says over 55,200,000 people have been fully vaccinated and nearly 22,500,000 have received their booster shots.

Despite the intensified vaccination campaign, the number of fatalities and new infections has surged in recent weeks as a highly transmissible coronavirus variant knows as Omicron has been spreading fast.

Iran reported 223 new fatalities on Tuesday, taking the total number of Covid-19 deaths to nearly 135,500.

It also reported over 22,000 new coronavirus infection cases which had been detected over the past 24 hours.

337 Iranian cities have been declared coronavirus red zones, while 64 are orange, 47 yellow and there are no blue cities.

