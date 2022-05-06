Iran Covid: 12 killed, 375 infections

On Wednesday and Thursday, Covid fatalities from the Coronavirus was 7. It was the first time in more than two years that the daily death toll became single-digit.

This is while the disease killed hundreds daily during its peak a few months ago.

The downward trend has been attributed to a nationwide vaccination campaign in Iran that has seen the injection of nearly 150 million doses of Covid jabs.

The vaccines were partly produced inside Iran.

The Iranian Health Ministry says the country is self-sufficient in vaccine production and is even capable of exporting jabs.