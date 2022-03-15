Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Iran Covid: 117 people die; hospitalizations on decline

By IFP Editorial Staff
COVID in Iran
Iranian Health Ministry figures on Tuesday showed that 117 people died from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. But there has been a downward trend in hospitalizations in the country in recent days.

Over the past 24 hours, 675 people were admitted to hospitals with Covid. The daily caseload was 3,223. The total Covid death toll in Iran stands at 139,180.

Meanwhile the vaccination campaign is continuing countrywide with the number of triple-vaxxed people being 25,347,771.

Healthcare centers across Iran are giving Covid vaccine doses to people non-stop, even on holidays. In total, 145,309,718 doses of Covid jabs have been injected in Iran since the inoculation began.

There are now 9 cities marked blue, the lowest level of risk from the disease. 99 cities are red, the highest level of threat, and 186 cities are yellow.

Meanwhile South African researchers have discovered a new variant of the Covid virus dubbed B.1.1.529 which itself has multiple strains. The World Health Organization has warned that this variant could be dangerous.

