Iran calls for cooperation with Pakistan over Afghanistan

In a phone conversation, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Pakistani counterpart, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, exchanged views on the latest developments in bilateral and international relations.

Amirabdollahian thanked Pakistan for its position in condemnation of the Daesh terror attack at the shrine of Shah Cheragh in Shiraz.

He once again expressed regret and sympathy with Pakistan over the recent flooding in the country, voicing the Islamic Republic’s readiness to support the honorable government and nation of Pakistan and help reduce their sufferings.

The top Iranian diplomat expressed satisfaction with the growing relations between the two countries, emphasizing the necessity for closer cooperation in affairs related to Afghanistan, especially efforts to resolve the issue of the displaced Afghans.

For his part, the Pakistani foreign minister pointed to historical and friendly ties between the two countries in various fields, stressing the need to expand cooperation in bilateral, regional and international sectors.

He also laid emphasis on his government’s opposition to any act of violence and terrorist activities, as a means of protest.