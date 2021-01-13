Iran Congratulates Sadyr Japarov on His Election as Kyrgyz President

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has congratulated Sadyr Japarov on his election as Kyrgyzstan’s new president.

In a message on Tuesday, Rouhani expressed hope that the Islamic Republic of Iran and Kyrgyzstan will, given the “very good cooperation” between the two sides, further tap into their economic potential to enhance mutual relations.

Nationalist politician Sadyr Japarov won a landslide victory on Sunday (January 10, 2021) in Kyrgyzstan’s snap presidential election, which was triggered by the collapse of the previous government.

Japarov won almost 80% of the vote in the Central Asian nation which is closely allied with Russia, meaning there will be no run-off.

The results of a referendum held in parallel showed Kyrgyz strongly preferring presidential rule, which would grant Japarov sweeping powers when a new constitution is passed, most probably later this year.

Just over 10 percent supported parliamentarian rule.

The referendum vote spells the end for a mixed political system adopted in 2010 to tame authoritarianism after two successive strongman presidents were ejected from power during street protests.