Iran Congratulates Japan on National Day

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has, in separate messages to the prime minister and emperor of Japan, offered congratulations on Japan’s National Day.

In his Tuesday message to Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide, Rouhani offered his “sincerest congratulations” to him, the government and the people of Japan on the National Day of Japan.

“At a time when all people around the world are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the world community is facing successive political-security developments, fortunately we are witnessing the continuation of cooperation and increasing consultation of high-ranking officials of the two countries at different levels, which shows determination and hard work of the two sides for developing bilateral relations and increasing cooperation in various international arenas with the aim of creating global stability and security,” Rouhani said.

He also expressed confidence that in the light of this mutual will and support of the Japanese prime minister, “the historical and friendly relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Japan will develop even more in various fields, especially economic and trade.”

The Iranian president finally wished health and success for the Japanese leader and prosperity and felicity for the people of Japan.

Also in a message to the Emperor of Japan, Rouhani extended his “sincerest congratulations” to him on his birthday and the National Day of Japan.

“I hope that the friendly relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Japan, which have their roots in the centuries-old history of the two nations, will be further strengthened and developed,” he noted.

He also wished health and success for the Japanese emperor and prosperity and felicity for the people of Japan.

The birthday of the reigning emperor has been a national holiday in Japan since 1868. It is currently celebrated on February 23 as Emperor Naruhito was born on this day in 1960.