Iran Congratulates Ghana on National Day

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has offered congratulations to his Ghanaian counterpart on the African country’s national day.

In his Saturday message to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Rouhani expressed hope that the relations between the two countries would deepen further in all fields of mutual interest in bilateral and international fields.

“I wish Your Excellency health and success, and the people of the Republic of Ghana prosperity and felicity,” he added.

The Independence Day of Ghana is a national holiday celebrated annually on March 6. The day is an official state holiday for the citizens of Ghana both within and in the diaspora to honour and celebrate the Heroes of Ghana who led the country to attain its independence.

Independence Day is also remembrance of the day that marks the declaration of Ghanaian independence from the British colonial rule.