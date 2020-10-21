Iran Condoles with Vietnam over Deadly Flooding, Landslides

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has expressed condolences with the Vietnamese government and people following the recent flooding and landslide in that country, which left dozens dead or missing and left behind massive material damage.

Severe floods and landslides triggered by weeks of heavy rains have killed at least 105 people in central Vietnam and “swamped” five million, according to media reports and an aid agency.

About a third of the dead included soldiers whose barracks were buried under deadly mudslides last week, Reuters news agency reported on Tuesday.

At least 27 people are still missing, the agency said. Among them are 15 construction workers who were also hit by a landslide.

At least 178,000 homes have been submerged and nearly 7,000 hectares (17,297 acres) of crops have been impacted.

Close to 690,000 poultry and livestock animals have been killed or swept away.

State television showed people sitting on the roofs waiting for aid from rescuers in Quang Binh province, where floods have blocked roads and cut power.