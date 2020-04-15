Iran Condemns US Move to Halt Funding to WHO

In a statement on Wednesday, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi voiced concern about the US president’s decision to suspend contributing to the World Health Organization’s budget and halt funding to the international organization amid the critical situation created by the outbreak of coronavirus.

The Iranian spokesman strongly condemned the US decision and slammed it as another step from the US government in undermining multilateralism and international institutions.

The coronavirus pandemic is directly threatening the health, hygiene and life of people in the world, Mousavi warned, adding, “The US is abruptly punishing the only coordinator of world health at the worst possible time and amid the fight against a global disaster, as this is utter irresponsibility and crime against humanity.”

“(US President Donald) Trump’s main purpose in suspending the World Health Organization’s budget is pinning the blame on others and covering up the US government’s inefficiency in containing and controlling the coronavirus in that country. He has called on the international community to try to compensate for the US’ unilateral measures and maintain the united global front and stand with that international organization (WHO),” Mousavi noted.

“The American statesmen must recognize that such measure is a violation of their commitments to the international community, and that one cannot hold the world’s humanitarian efforts captive by halting assistance and (exerting) unilateral pressures and take advantage of the illegal and immoral measures,” the Iranian spokesperson concluded.