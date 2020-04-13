Continuation of Sanctions Violation of Basic Human Rights: Rouhani

Rouhani called the continuation of sanctions, which actually include food and medicine embargo, a violation of the most obvious basic human rights and a clear example of health and food terrorism.

He made the remarks during a cabinet meeting on Sunday evening during which he also issued necessary instructions to the health ministry to further develop laboratory tests and monitoring of patients.

Rouhani also called on universities and knowledge-based companies to further assist the health ministry and the government in preventing and combating the coronavirus.