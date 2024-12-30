Former Iranian minister: Occupation of US embassy, turned the world against us

In an interview with Eghtesad 120 economic news website, Kalantari stated that since the takeover of the US Embassy in November 1979, Iran has been on a path that has turned the world against it.

He lamented that Iran has failed to define a proper foreign policy, resulting in global animosity towards the country.

Reflecting on the transient nature of US politics, the former minister pointed out that while former US President Donald Trump came and went, Iran’s flawed foreign policy has persisted for 46 years.

He argued that the world did not inherently seek enmity with the Islamic Republic; rather, it was Iran’s policies that fostered this hostility.

Kalantari highlighted the limited alliances Iran has, noting that its only friendship is with Russia due to shared interests.

He urged for improved relations with neighboring countries, suggesting that resolving conflicts at home could alleviate some of Iran’s international isolation.