Israel admits nearly 900 soldiers killed in war on Gaza

That’s the highest number of military members killed since the Yom Kippur war in 1973.

During the 10 years before the current war, a total of 152 Israeli soldiers were killed, including during Operation Protective Edge in the summer of 2014, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Israeli Army Radio reported 28 Israeli soldiers have committed suicide since the beginning of the war, including 16 reservists, the highest number in 13 years.

Despite a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, the Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed over 45,550 victims, mostly women and children, since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.