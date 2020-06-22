Iran Condemns UN’s ‘Biased’ Human Rights Resolution

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi has condemned the adoption of a resolution on the human rights situation in Iran at the 43rd meeting of the UN Human Rights Council.

In a statement on Monday, Mousavi said the resolution, presented by Sweden and backed by some Western countries, is based on a discriminatory, prejudiced, confrontational and politically-motivated approach.

“It is regrettable that using human rights as a tool for political gain and adopting double standards in this domain is turning into an ordinary practice,” he said.

“Accordingly, the quality of the reactions and stances of these countries vis-à-vis the crackdown on anti-racism protests in the United States is a suitable yardstick against which to measure and verify the concerns of these countries over human rights,” he added.

“The approach adopted by supporters of the resolution on the human rights situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran is based on double standards on the human rights situation in countries and has set the stage for abusing UN mechanisms,” he added.

Mousavi expressed regret over the situation, adding the move is an embarrassment for supporters of the resolution as well.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is a system based on religious democracy and acts within the framework of religious commitments and abides by the Constitution as well as ordinary laws and international regulations. It takes steps to promote human rights at the national, regional and international levels, and feels duty-bound to comply with them in practice,” he added.

The spokesman said the destructive approach adopted by supporters of the resolution on Iran has numerous faults and problems, including their use of human rights as a tool for political gain, disregard for the values and beliefs and special cultural features of different societies, inattention to realities as a result of being swayed by media campaigns against Iran, and disregard and silence in the face of extensive violation of the rights of the Iranian nation as a result of unfair sanctions.