Iran Condemns Terrorist Attack Near Turkey Border

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman has condemned the terrorist attack near the country’s western border with Turkey during which a mortar shell hit Iran’s territory.

In a statement on Wednesday, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi expressed regret over the incident and extended sympathy for the victims.

He also condemned the terrorist elements’ movement between the two countries and their attack on the border and military forces which led to the martyrdom of forces in the Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkey.

Mousavi said the clashes broke out near the Iranian-Turkish border between terrorist elements and Turkish military forces.

“According to Turkish media reports, on the evening of Tuesday, July 23, the armed clash took place between elements of terrorist groups and Turkish military forces near the Iranian border. Turkish sources say two border guards were injured and one of them succumbed to his wounds.”

The spokesman for the ministry of foreign affairs added according to the border guards of West Azarbaijan province, as a result of this clash, a mortar shell hit the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which fortunately did not cause any casualties.

“As we have said many times, the fight against terrorism must be a global action, and it is necessary for all countries to be committed to this. As long as the support of some countries for these terrorists continues, we are unfortunately witnessing their crimes,” Mousavi added.