Thursday, April 7, 2022
Iran condemns Kabul mosque attack

By IFP Editorial Staff
The Iranian embassy in Afghanistan has categorically condemned a recent terrorist attack on a mosque in Kabul, which wounded a number of fasting worshippers there.

“We condemn the use of terrorist methods that jeopardize the security of the Afghan nation, namely the terror incident at the Pul-e Kheshti Mosque in Kabul which left a number of fasting worshippers injured, and Iran asks God Almighty to bring rapid recovery to those wounded in the attack,” said the embassy.

An explosion occurred at the Pul-e Kheshti Mosque, the biggest in Kabul, at midday on Wednesday (April 06, 2022) when worshippers were holding noon prayers.
Several people were reportedly wounded in the attack.

