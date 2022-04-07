Iran condemns Kabul mosque attack

“We condemn the use of terrorist methods that jeopardize the security of the Afghan nation, namely the terror incident at the Pul-e Kheshti Mosque in Kabul which left a number of fasting worshippers injured, and Iran asks God Almighty to bring rapid recovery to those wounded in the attack,” said the embassy.

An explosion occurred at the Pul-e Kheshti Mosque, the biggest in Kabul, at midday on Wednesday (April 06, 2022) when worshippers were holding noon prayers.

Several people were reportedly wounded in the attack.