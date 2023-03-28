Iran condemns Danish group’s sacrilegious move to insult holy Quran 

Kanaani warned against the repetition and a surge in the desecration of the holy Quran and religious sanctities of Muslims in some European countries.

He further deplored the silence of the “self-styled defenders of human rights” toward such acts.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman added that these moves pave the way for hate-mongering and extremism and promote violence, thus endangering peace and peaceful coexistence of human beings and also the global security.

Kanaani stressed that turning a blind eye to the recent insults under the pretext of defending human rights is completely at odds with the universal and genuine bill of rights.

He noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran expects the Danish officials to undertake their responsibility and revoke the permits for such sacrilegious acts and hate-mongering moves in order to prevent the repetition of these desecrating shows under the pretext of defending freedom of speech.