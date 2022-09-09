Iran says concerned over reported mistreatment of Iranian embassy staff in Albania

Kanaani added that if the media reports are true, the way the Iranian diplomats were treated was in violation of international law and the Vienna Convention concerning diplomatic rights, and the Albanian government will be responsible for the consequences of breaching the convention.

This comes as Albania on Wednesday announced it is cutting diplomatic ties with the Islamic Republic over what it called Tehran’s involvement in cyberattacks in the European country.

Tehran has vehemently denied the accusation, calling Albania’s decision to sever diplomatic ties with Iran unmeasured that lacks foresight.

The Iranian foreign ministry, in a statement on Thursday, dismissed Albania’s unproved claims against the Islamic Republic of Iran, stressing that the type of the move and the role played by third parties in fabricating the allegations against the Islamic Republic are indicative of exertion of influence in the issue by seditionist countries that sponsor terrorism.

The Ministry also pointed to the Albanian government’s hosting of the anti-Iran terror group, the MKO, expressing regret that Tirana is being influenced by third parties.