Tehran says US behind ‘scenario’ of Albania serving ties with Iran

Nasser Kanaani said the new label for sanctions, similar to America’s previous unlawful sanctions against the Intelligence Ministry, will never be able to even slightly disrupt the resolve of the servants of the Iranian people’s security in this proud institution.

“America’s quick declaration of support for the baseless allegations of the Albanian government against the Islamic Republic of Iran and its swift ensuing move to place new sanctions on the Ministry and the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Minister of Intelligence, under the same hollow and unproven allegations, clearly indicate that the mastermind of this scenario is not the Albanian government but the US administration, and that Tirana has fallen victim to the scenario devised by Washington against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he said.

The Albanian government has accused Iran of involvement in the recent cyberattacks against the country, cutting off diplomatic ties with the Islamic Republic.

For years, America has imposed the hosting of a marked terrorist cult on the Albanian government and nation and provided it with all-out support besides training and arming it in the field of cyberspace, said Kanani, adding that this criminal organization has constantly served and still serves as a tool in the hands of America to carry out acts of terror, cyber attacks, and wage psychosocial war against the Iranian government and nation.

He said the Albanian government’s hosting of a terrorist cult and the US government’s move to instrumentalize the cult, which has the blood of over 17,000 Iranian civilians and statesmen on its hands, is a clear example of organized support for terrorism against the Iranian government and nation.