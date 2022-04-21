Iran concerned by latest wave of bombings in Afghanistan

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh referred to the terrorist acts that took place on Thursday during the holy month of Ramadan, which sees higher numbers of people in mosques, describing the attacks against fasting worshipers as repulsive.

A powerful bomb blast claimed by the Daesh terrorist group ripped through a Shia mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif in northern Afghanistan causing dozens of casualties.

Earlier on Thursday, a roadside bomb exploded and wounded two children in Kabul.

Another explosion hit the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan leaving several people dead.

Earlier this week, Afghanistan was hit by another wave of deadly bombings.