Thursday, April 21, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsForeign Policy

Iran concerned by latest wave of bombings in Afghanistan

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh
Iran has expressed concern about the latest wave of bombings in neighboring Afghanistan.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh referred to the terrorist acts that took place on Thursday during the holy month of Ramadan, which sees higher numbers of people in mosques, describing the attacks against fasting worshipers as repulsive.

A powerful bomb blast claimed by the Daesh terrorist group ripped through a Shia mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif in northern Afghanistan causing dozens of casualties.

Earlier on Thursday, a roadside bomb exploded and wounded two children in Kabul.

Another explosion hit the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan leaving several people dead.

Earlier this week, Afghanistan was hit by another wave of deadly bombings.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks