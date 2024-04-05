Friday, April 5, 2024
Iran says has communicated with US following Syria strike

By IFP Editorial Staff

The political deputy of the Iranian president’s office says the Islamic Republic warned the US in a letter against falling in the Israeli Prime Minister's trap following the recent deadly raid on Iran's consulate in Damascus, Syria.

Mohammad Jamshidi added that Iran called on the US to get out of the way if it wants to not get hit.

According to Jamahidi, t Washington urged Tehran to not hit US targets when it intends to exact revenge on the Israeli regime for its recent attack on the Iranian Embassy in Damascus.

The attack by the Zionist regime killed Seven iranian military advisors including General Mohammad Reza Zahedi.

The attack angered many people in Iran with officials including leader of the Islamic Revolution vowing an appropriate response to the aggression.

After Iran threatened to respond to the Israeli bombing of its embassy, the Zionist regime has put its forces and embassies in foreign countries on high alert and shut down several diplomatic missions.

