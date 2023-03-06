Iran says committed to diplomacy, rules out temporary deal in nuclear talks

Iran remains committed to negotiations and diplomacy, as it strongly believes that it can achieve tangible and practical results under such a framework, Kanaani stated at a weekly press briefing in the capital Tehran on Monday.

He emphasized that Iran holds a deep-seated belief in multilateral diplomacy and has been engaged in the Vienna talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the JCPOA on that basis.

The top Iranian diplomat noted that IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi’s latest trip to Tehran was in line with Iran’s active diplomacy with the UN nuclear agency and yielded encouraging results.

He expressed hope that the trend of cooperation between Iran and the IAEA would result in the resolution of issues pertaining to the Safeguards Agreement in a technical manner and would eliminate any chance for those who consider the matter as an obstacle on the path of returning to diplomacy.

In response to a question about the Israeli regime’s threat to carry out act of sabotage in the Iranian nuclear facilities, Kanaani stressed,” You should ask this question from the IAEA officials.”

“Iran has utilized all recognized rights and has explored available political and legal channels, as well as international regulations. Protection of Iran’s nuclear capabilities and capacities has been carried out in light of such measures,” the diplomat added.

The official pointed out that Iran has frequently drawn on Resolution GC(XXXIV)/RES/533 of September 21, 1990, which states “An armed attack or a threat of armed attack on a safeguarded nuclear facility, in operation or under construction, would create a situation in which the United Nations Security Council would have to act immediately in accordance with the provisions of the United Nations Charter,” throughout meetings and official correspondence with the IAEA.

He further explained that Iran has time and again emphasized its rights in line with the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) when it comes to cooperation with the UN nuclear agency.

Iran and the IAEA have agreed to take steps aimed at facilitating enhanced cooperation and expediting the resolution of outstanding safeguards issues.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and the IAEA issued a joint statement on Saturday at the end of a two-day visit by Grossi to Tehran, saying both sides recognized that such positive engagements between Iran and the IAEA can pave the way for wider agreements among state parties.

Both sides also agreed that bilateral interactions will be carried out in a spirit of collaboration and in full conformity with the competencies of the IAEA and the rights and obligations of Iran based on the comprehensive safeguards agreement.

“Regarding the outstanding safeguards issues related to the three locations, Iran expressed its readiness to continue its cooperation and provide further information and access to address the outstanding safeguards issues,” the statement added.

Iran and the IAEA are currently in a dispute triggered by the agency’s Israeli-influenced accusations, which were leveled against Tehran’s peaceful nuclear activities. The IAEA insists to probe into what the agency claims are “uranium traces” found at “undeclared nuclear sites” in Iran.

The issue has emerged as a key sticking point in talks aimed at salvaging the JCPOA, which remain stalled since last August. Iran has dismissed the probe as “politically motivated.”

Kanaani also said Iran would not by any means consider signing a temporary agreement in the course of the talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal and lifting the sanctions on Tehran.

“What we consider is the return of all parties to the JCPOA,” he continued.

The spokesperson added that Iran’s national interests define how far it will persist with the course of the JCPOA negotiations.

“We will stay on this path as long as we observe our interests (are being fulfilled). What we emphasize is that the sanctions must be lifted and our relations with the (International Atomic Energy) Agency should be in their natural mode,” Kanaani stated.