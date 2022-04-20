Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Iran comes second in Asian Greco-Roman wrestling competitions

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Greco-Roman wrestling competitions
The Islamic Republic of Iran’s Greco-Roman wrestling team finishes in second place in the 2022 Asian Wrestling Championships.

Iranian wrestlers snatched three gold medals and a silver one on Wednesday in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Mohammad Mokhtari won a gold medal in the 72kg after beating Kazakhstan’s Abylaikhan Amzeyev 4-1 in the final.

Rasoul Garmsiri defeated Kazakhstan’s Dias Kalen 4-3 in the final of 82kg.

Mehdi Mohammad Bali also crushed Uzbekistan’s Rustam Assakalov 5-1 in the final of 97kg.

In the 60kg, Mehdi Mohsennejad lost to Kyrgyzstan’s Zholaman Sharshenbekov 4-0 in the final, winning a silver.

On Tuesday, Naser Alizadeh won a gold while Iman Mohammadi and Aref Habibollahi won bronze medals in the 87kg, 63kg and 77kg classes.

The total points Iran gained was 176.

The 2022 Asian Wrestling Championships are the 35th edition of Asian Wrestling Championships of combined events, and take place from April 19 to 24 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

