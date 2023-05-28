Iran closes major trade route with Afghanistan after deadly clashes

Ayoub Kord, the director of the department of roads and transport in Sistan and Baluchestan Province, said on Saturday economic exchanges through the crossing would be suspended due to the deadly fighting.

On Saturday, the Taliban opened fire on the Iranian side at the Sasouli border post, promoting the Iranian forces to respond, IRNA reported.

Two Iranian border guards lost their lives in the clashes, which inflicted heavy damage on the Taliban, according to the officials.

Tensions have been on the rise between Tehran and Kabul over Afghanistan’s violations of a 1973 treaty on sharing water from Helmand River with Iran.