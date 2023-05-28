Sunday, May 28, 2023
IFP ExclusiveEconomy

Iran closes major trade route with Afghanistan after deadly clashes

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran-Afghanistan border crossing

Iran closes the Milak border crossing with Afghanistan, a major trade route, “until further notice,” following an exchange of heavy gunfire between Iranian border guards and Taliban forces.

Ayoub Kord, the director of the department of roads and transport in Sistan and Baluchestan Province, said on Saturday economic exchanges through the crossing would be suspended due to the deadly fighting.

On Saturday, the Taliban opened fire on the Iranian side at the Sasouli border post, promoting the Iranian forces to respond, IRNA reported.

Two Iranian border guards lost their lives in the clashes, which inflicted heavy damage on the Taliban, according to the officials.

Tensions have been on the rise between Tehran and Kabul over Afghanistan’s violations of a 1973 treaty on sharing water from Helmand River with Iran.

