Iran’s popular cheetah cub Pirouz in unstable health condition

An official with Iran’s Department of Environment, Gholamreza Ebdali, told ISNA that Pirouz had a problem with his digestive system on Thursday and was unable to defecate, but soon afterward, he returned to Pardisan Park, where he lives in Tehran, in good health.

However, he is once again in a bad condition being transferred to the hospital, he said.

Pirouz has had digestive problems and kidney failure since birth, “but he put up with it,” said the official.

“Now, his situation is a bit difficult, we have to wait and see what the results will be.”

The cheetah was born in captivity in the Touran protected reserve in central Iranian province of Semnan in April 2022, raising hope among environmentalists and nature lovers that the new birth could contribute to efforts toward enabling the endangered species to live on.

Pirouz was born along with two other cheetah cubs on May 11 and he is the only one who survived.