Persian onager: A unique species endangered by human activity

The onagers inhabit mountainous regions, semi-desert plains, and deserts from Mongolia to Saudi Arabia, reaching as far north as Russia and Kazakhstan.

Some populations are also found in northwestern India and Tibet. This particular subspecies, however, is exclusive to Iran’s semi-desert habitats.

The population of the Persian onager is estimated to be between 600 and 700, living in two protected habitats in Iran.

The largest populations are found in the Turan National Park in Semnan and Bahram-e-Goor in Fars.

Currently, human activities and mining operations in their habitats pose significant threats to this valuable species, placing them at risk of extinction.

Efforts are underway to protect these habitats and ensure the survival of the Persian onager.

