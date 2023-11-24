Friday, November 24, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSelectedSport

Iran crowned champs in 2023 Junior World Weightlifting Championships

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian athletes have been crowned the champions in 2023 Junior World Weightlifting Championships held in the Mexican city of Guadalajara.

In the super-heavyweight category, Iran’s Alireza Yousefi lifted 180 kilograms in the snatch and 240 kilograms in the clean and jerk, registering a total of 420 kilograms and bagging three gold medals for the country.

Yousefi made history in the Mexico contests along with Kianoosh Rostami and Saeid Mohammadpour, both title-holders of junior world weightlifting competitions.

Meanwhile Taha Ne’mati of Iran won three silver medals. He lifted 176 kilograms in the snatch contests, improving the junior world weightlifting record by 5 kilograms.

He lifted 205 kilograms in the clean and jerk, registering a total lift of 381 kilograms.

The Iranian junior weightlifting team secured a total 660 scores, 5 golds, 9 silvers and one bronze, making the victory Iran’s fifth championship in world junior weightlifting competitions.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks