Iran crowned champs in 2023 Junior World Weightlifting Championships

In the super-heavyweight category, Iran’s Alireza Yousefi lifted 180 kilograms in the snatch and 240 kilograms in the clean and jerk, registering a total of 420 kilograms and bagging three gold medals for the country.

Yousefi made history in the Mexico contests along with Kianoosh Rostami and Saeid Mohammadpour, both title-holders of junior world weightlifting competitions.

Meanwhile Taha Ne’mati of Iran won three silver medals. He lifted 176 kilograms in the snatch contests, improving the junior world weightlifting record by 5 kilograms.

He lifted 205 kilograms in the clean and jerk, registering a total lift of 381 kilograms.

The Iranian junior weightlifting team secured a total 660 scores, 5 golds, 9 silvers and one bronze, making the victory Iran’s fifth championship in world junior weightlifting competitions.