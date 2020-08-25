Iran Calls Snapback ‘A Journalistic Term’ Never Mentioned in JCPOA

Iran’s government spokesman says the word “snapback” has never been used in the Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) or the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

Ali Rabiei said the United States deliberately used this phrase in order to create the impression of being “fast and automatic” in reinstating the sanctions.

He said the wording of the above-said resolution contains “the revival of the provisions of cancelled resolutions” which requires a long, precise process aimed at preserving, and not destroying the JCPOA.

“The United States’ unlawful action has faced firm opposition by the international community,” he said in his Tuesday press conference.

“Except the US itself, all countries believe Washington has no right or authority to revive the provisions of former resolutions,” he said.

“Of course, the ‘snapback mechanism’ is a journalistic term which the Americans devised to falsely create the impression that previous resolutions would be reinstated automatically and rapidly, but that’s not true,” he noted.

The spokesman noted that Washington’s bullying will get nowhere.

“The US has withdrawn from the JCPOA. So, it has not right to resort to the mechanism envisioned for the settlement of disputes,” he underlined.

“Therefore, the US move is null and void, and lacks any legal effect,” he said.