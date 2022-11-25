Friday, November 25, 2022
Iran rejects Britain’s claim over drones, nuclear program

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian Foreign Minister Spokesman Nasser Kanaani

Iran has rejected as baseless a claim by the British foreign secretary regarding Iran’s provision of drone to Russia for use in the Ukraine war.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Friday once again dismissed London’s claims about links between Iranian drones to the war in Ukraine, adding, “It is the Western parties that are making a political and peaceful resolution of this conflict more difficult by flowing a huge amount of arms to the scene of this crisis.”

Kanaani also described as rejected the “meddlesome and delusional statements by the British foreign secretary” about the developments in Iran, the Islamic Republic’s right to use peaceful nuclear energy and Iran’s regional role.

“These baseless statements are part of the hostile political campaign that this country and other European countries are trying to advance against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he said.

He added, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s nuclear program has been fully transparent and peaceful; therefore, Britain, which is among the violators of the Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA, is in no position to make baseless claims and raise doubts about the nature of Iran’s nuclear program.

