Iran health minister urges people to get boosters despite Covid zero death

Bahram Einollahi urged people to get their booster shots and also do their utmost to observe health protocols.

According to Einollahi, people need to stick to those protocols when they take part in gatherings.

Einollahi thanked Iran’s healthcare staff for their enormous efforts to contain the pandemic and appreciated Iranian scientists, too, for producing 6 kinds of vaccine for Covid.

Iran’s Health Ministry announced Friday zero deaths from Covid over the past 24 hours, the second time since the outbreak of the pandemic in early 2020.

The country experienced 700 deaths and more than 50,000 infections daily just a few months ago.