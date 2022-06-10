Friday, June 10, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSocietyHealthcare

Iran health minister urges people to get boosters despite Covid zero death

By IFP Editorial Staff
Covid in Iran

Iran’s Health Minister has warned Iranians that Covid-19 has not been completely eradicated yet despite nobody died of the disease in the past 24 hours.

Bahram Einollahi urged people to get their booster shots and also do their utmost to observe health protocols.

According to Einollahi, people need to stick to those protocols when they take part in gatherings.

Einollahi thanked Iran’s healthcare staff for their enormous efforts to contain the pandemic and appreciated Iranian scientists, too, for producing 6 kinds of vaccine for Covid.

Iran’s Health Ministry announced Friday zero deaths from Covid over the past 24 hours, the second time since the outbreak of the pandemic in early 2020.

The country experienced 700 deaths and more than 50,000 infections daily just a few months ago.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks