Iran Blasts Arab League, GCC for ‘Interventionist’ Remarks

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman has rejected interventionist and irresponsible remarks made by the officials of the Arab League and the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

In a statement on Friday, Saeed Khatibzadeh highlighted the destructive role of a handful of countries, and said, “These imprudent and irresponsible comments are part of their anti-Iran remarks.”

“These statements are not aimed at calling for cooperation; rather, they seek to disrupt the trend of technical talks in Vienna,” he said.

“The secretaries general of these institutions should know that Iran is a member of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and all of Iran’s nuclear activities are monitored by the safeguards programs of this agency,” said the spokesman.

“Naturally, the development of this program (Iran’s nuclear program) will continue in line with the Islamic Republic of Iran’s legitimate rights and national interests aimed at meeting peaceful needs,” he added.

“These entities had better avoid turning a blind eye to the existing realities and, instead, focus their concerns on parties violating the 2015 nuclear deal and UN Security Council Resolution 2231,” he said.

Khatibzadeh urged secretaries general of these institutions to turn their attention to the military and illegal nuclear activities of the Israeli regime and pay due regard to the dangers posed by the hundreds of nuclear warheads of this regime and Israel’s refusal to join the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) as the biggest threat to regional peace, stability and security rather than getting on board with Israel when it comes to constantly levelling accusations against Iran.