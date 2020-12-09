Iran Blacklists US Envoy to Yemen for Complicity in Devastating War

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran has put US Ambassador to Yemen Christopher Henzel on Iran’s list of sanctioned officials.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs described Henzel as a key contributor to the human crisis in Yemen.

The statement highlighted the US ambassador’s role in leading the destructive war in Yemen, killing the innocent and oppressed people of this country, offering arms, financial and political support for the coalition attacking the Arab country and maintaining cruel and inhumane sanctions on Yemeni people as well as his role in the evil scenario of disintegrating Yemen and taking destructive actions to impede a political settlement of the Yemen crisis, which have perpetuated the human catastrophe in the country as the biggest tragedy of the century.

“In line with the implementation of Note 1 of Article 4 and Note 1 of Article 5 of the ‘Law on Countering Human Rights Violations as well as Adventuristic and Terrorist Acts by the US in the Region’ ratified by the Iranian Parliament on August 13, 2017, and in cooperation with relevant institutions and based on adequate information and evidence that proves Christopher Henzel, the US ambassador to Yemen, played a key role in organizing, offering financial and weapons support, leading and contributing to the actions committed by the coalition attacking Yemen, and also because of his complicity in the violation of basic regulations and fundamental principles of international law, including humanitarian international law, and breach of human rights of the people of the region, he is regarded as a clear example of individuals mentioned in Notes 3-5 of Article 4 and Note 2 of Article 5 of the above-mentioned law, and hereby, is put on the list of sanctioned officials as of the date of the issuance of this statement (December 9, 2020) as stipulated in the above-said law,” read the statement.

“As of the mentioned date, Christopher Henzel shall be subject to the consequences and requirements stipulated in the ‘Law on Countering Human Rights Violations as well as Adventuristic and Terrorist Acts by the US in the Region’ and all competent authorities will adopt the necessary measures to enforce this decision in accordance with the law,” the statement said.