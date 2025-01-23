IFP ExclusiveViews

Ex-Iranian envoy to UK: EU reluctant to side with Trump against Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff

A former Iranian ambassador to the UK has emphasized the sensitivity of current negotiations between Iran and Europe, stating that Europe is reluctant to align itself with the U.S. president’s agenda against Iran.

Seyyed Jalal Sadatian told IRNA that Europe appears unwilling to activate the snapback mechanism, which would reinstate UN sanctions on Tehran. Instead, Europe has placed three key issues on the negotiation table: Iran’s nuclear program, regional policies, and missile capabilities.

He said while Donald Trump has expressed his willingness to negotiate with Iran, the nature of direct talks between Iran and Europe differs significantly from Trump’s vision. Iran maintains that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) remains intact, serving as the framework for any discussions.

Sadatian noted that reports suggest that European leaders have accepted this stance, recognizing that the U.S. is no longer a JCPOA member and, therefore, currently unable to engage in direct negotiations with Iran.

He added: “This dynamic highlights the complexities of ongoing diplomatic efforts, as Europe seeks to navigate a balanced path amid competing pressures from Washington and Tehran.”

