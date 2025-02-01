Iranian university professor: Any talks with US must be direct

According to Etemadonline news outlet, Nasser Hadian added that Iran also needs to also make an effort to get sanctions imposed on the nation removed while it’s trying to blunt the impact of the bans.

Hadian also said to get the sanctions lifted, Iran should send positive signals and show its readiness for negotiations with the other side.

The Iranian university professor added that it is essential that Iran have channels of communication with Trump beyond just the appointed individuals, as Trump, due to his business-minded mentality, tends to show more inclination for talks.

According to Hadian, the US president is well aware that resolving the Iran issue, both politically and economically, would be a significant achievement for him.

Hadian’s comments come as Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian and Vice President for Strategic Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif, among others, have said on several occasions that Tehran is ready for genuine talks with other sides including the US over the nuclear dispute and also the Western sanctions on the Islamic Republic.