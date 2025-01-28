Iran warns US, Israel against attacking nuclear facilities

This statement was made by Iran’s Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, in his first interview since Donald Trump’s inauguration, during an exclusive discussion with Sky News in Tehran.

He said, “We have made it clear that any attack on our nuclear facilities would be faced with an immediate and decisive response. But I don’t think they will do that crazy thing. This is really crazy. And this would turn the whole region into a very bad disaster.”

Referring to the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA), which Trump abandoned in 2018, Araghchi expressed doubt about negotiating a new agreement with the US, citing the need for substantial actions to rebuild trust.

“The situation is different and much more difficult than the previous time,” he said.

He reiterated that Iran’s nuclear program is for civilian and peaceful purposes, despite Western governments’ concerns about uranium enrichment.

Araghchi criticized Trump’s proposal to “clean out” Palestinians from Gaza, suggesting instead of that Israelis be relocated to Greenland.

Addressing the state of Iran’s allies, Hamas and Hezbollah, Araghchi noted their efforts to rebuild despite the recent setbacks.