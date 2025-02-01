Iranian newspaper advocates smart use of negotiation opportunities with US

The article highlighted three primary perspectives within Iran regarding U.S.-Iran relations: absolute opposition, opportunistic divergence, and pragmatic engagement.

The first approach, rooted in historical antagonism, views the US as an inherent adversary, arguing that any negotiation would be detrimental to Iran’s interests, it explained.

It further noted, the second approach acknowledges the US’s global influence and suggests leveraging diplomatic opportunities to secure economic and security benefits, albeit with caution.

The third and most advocated approach, pragmatic engagement, calls for a balanced strategy that protects Iran’s national identity and interests while capitalizing on international opportunities, it points out.

The editorial noted that recent US steps, such as refraining from criticizing Iran’s human rights record at the UN and the removal of hawkish officials like Brian Hook, signal a potential shift in Washington’s stance.

It argued that Iran should seize this moment to engage in smart diplomacy, leveraging its regional influence and national achievements to secure favorable outcomes.