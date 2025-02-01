IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsViews

Iranian newspaper advocates smart use of negotiation opportunities with US

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran US Flags

In a Saturday editorial, the Tehran-based Jomhouri-e Eslami daily emphasized the need for Iran to adopt a pragmatic and strategic approach to negotiations with the US, particularly in light of the shifting dynamics under the new administration at the White House.

The article highlighted three primary perspectives within Iran regarding U.S.-Iran relations: absolute opposition, opportunistic divergence, and pragmatic engagement.

The first approach, rooted in historical antagonism, views the US as an inherent adversary, arguing that any negotiation would be detrimental to Iran’s interests, it explained.

It further noted, the second approach acknowledges the US’s global influence and suggests leveraging diplomatic opportunities to secure economic and security benefits, albeit with caution.

The third and most advocated approach, pragmatic engagement, calls for a balanced strategy that protects Iran’s national identity and interests while capitalizing on international opportunities, it points out.

The editorial noted that recent US steps, such as refraining from criticizing Iran’s human rights record at the UN and the removal of hawkish officials like Brian Hook, signal a potential shift in Washington’s stance.

It argued that Iran should seize this moment to engage in smart diplomacy, leveraging its regional influence and national achievements to secure favorable outcomes.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks