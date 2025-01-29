Iran says no exchange of message with US for talks

On Wednesday, on the sidelines of a government meeting, Araqchi responded to a question about whether US President Donald Trump had sent a message to Iran regarding negotiations, saying: “No clear message has been sent or received.”

The Foreign Minister emphasized that if the country reaches the conclusion that negotiations should be conducted on an equal basis, a decision will be made. Currently, there is no decision, and our criterion remains the past distrust that continues to dominate Iran-US relations.

Referring to the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) in 2018, he continued: “We had previously agreed, and they violated the agreement. Now, the basis is distrust, and this distrust cannot be resolved with nice words and beautiful phrases; it requires practical actions and specific policies.”

Araqchi added that discussions with European countries are ongoing, and that Iran is waiting to clarify the policies of the other side.

Also in response to a question about his recent trip to Afghanistan, he stated that various topics were discussed, including Afghan nationals in Iran, border security, the safety of Shiites in Afghanistan, trade security, drug trafficking, the presence of terrorist groups, and water rights.