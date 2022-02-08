Iran begins vaccinating kids over 5 against Covid

Mohammad Hashemi has urged parents to get their 5 to 9-year-old children vaccinated as soon as possible, warning that kids account for 20 percent of new hospitalizations due to Covid.

Iran is advising two doses of Sinopharm and PastoCovac vaccines for children.

That’s amid a new surge in infections and deaths as the Omicron variant rages in the country.

New daily infections hit nearly 40,000 on Monday as officials said 120 cities across the country have entered the red zone in terms of the intensity of Covid outbreak.