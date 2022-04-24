Iran becomes Asia’s freestyle wrestling champion with 6 golds

Iranian wrestlers Rahman Amouzadeh in the 65 kg category, Younes Emami in 74 kg, Ali Savadkouhi in 79, Amir Hossein Firouzpour in 92 kg, Mohammad Hossein Mohammadian in 97 kg and Yadollah Mohebi in 125 kg snatched gold medals in the Asian championship.

Dariush Hazratgholizadeh in the 61 kg category won a silver medal while Mohammad Mehdi Yeganeh Jafari in 70 kg and Mohsen Mostafavi each secured a bronze medal.

At the end of the competitions, Iran became Asia’s champion with 201 points while India and Kazakstan came second and third respectively with 152 and 151 points.

Earlier, the Iranian Greco-Roman wrestling team ranked second in the Asian competitions.

The 2022 Asian Wrestling Championships were the 35th edition of the Asian Wrestling Championships of combined events, and ran from Friday, April 19, to Sunday, April 24 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.