Iran’s beach soccer team beat Tahiti at FIFA world cup, move to quarterfinal

The Iranian side came from behind to give Tahiti a 5-3 drubbing to advance to the quarterfinal.

The game was goalless in the first period. Tahiti took the lead in the second period through Tearil Labaste and Roonui Tinirauarii, but Iran managed to pull one back.

Iran leveled the game in the third period and took over minutes later while Teaonui Tehau’s own goal gave Iran a firm upper hand.

Patrick Tepa’s goal revived Tahiti’s hopes, but it was Iran’s Mokhtari that put the final nail in the coffin of the rivals less than 90 seconds on the clock.

Iran moved on to take on the United Arab Emirates on Thursday in the knockout stage.

In the group stage, the Iranian team beat Spain and Argentina.