Iran Bans Import of Medical Items Obtainable at Home

The caretaker of Iran’s Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade has imposed a ban on the import of the medical supplies that are produced domestically.

In remarks on Wednesday, Hossein Modarres Khiabani unveiled new initiatives for supporting domestic production and encouraging local industries.

In order to support the domestic producers, the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade is refusing permission for the import of the medical items and supplies which are available inside the country, he added.

The caretaker minister also noted that another permission has been given for the unlimited export of homegrown N95 masks, hospital gowns and serology coronavirus test kits in an effort to support the domestic producers and meet the demands of the foreign countries struggling with COVID-19 epidemic.

Modarres Khiabani said the supply of those three items in Iran is outstripping domestic demand, adding, “The situation of production of health items and coronavirus-related medical equipment in the country is such that Iran has become a hub of export of coronavirus-related medical and health products.”

The Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, and the Food and Drug Administration of Iran have coordinated a plan that gives approval to the export of 50 percent of the medical ventilators, electronic vital signs monitors, and home oxygen concentrators manufactured inside the country, he added.

The caretaker minister finally expressed hope that the unrestricted export of homegrown medical supplies and emergence of new markets for the Iranian products would pave the way for a surge in domestic production.

In April, President Hassan Rouhani said Iran has begun to export the health supplies necessary for the fight against COVID-19 after meeting the domestic demand.

Last week, a consignment of 40,000 coronavirus diagnostic test kits manufactured by an Iranian knowledge-based company was shipped to Germany.