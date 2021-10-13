Iran: Baku has yet to release two Iranian truck drivers

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh denies a report that the Republic of Azerbaijan released two Iranian truck drivers it detained in September. Khatibzadeh said the released people are not the drivers, but are two others who had been serving a jail term in the Azerbaijan Republic for other reasons.

Khatibzadeh added that they will serve the rest of their sentence inside Iran.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman however noted that Iran is pursuing the case of the two drivers and is trying to secure their release.

Earlier, Iran’s Fars News Agency quoted a western news outlet as saying the release happened a day after a phone conversation between Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and his Azeri counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.

Iran blames the tensions on the Israeli regime’s presence in Azerbaijan, saying the issue poses a threat to the Islamic Republic’s national security.

In response to the threat, Iran conducted military drills near the border with the Republic of Azerbaijan. The drills drew criticism from Baku, which denies the presence of the Israeli regime in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Iran’s trade ties with Armenia also emerged as a flashpoint after Azerbaijan began imposing a road tax on Iranian trucks that use a critical trade corridor to ship goods to the Armenian capital.

That’s the Goris-to-Kapan highway. Azerbaijan detained the two Iranian truck drivers on the highway.

Subscribe
IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here