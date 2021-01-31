Iran Backs Formation of ‘All-Inclusive’ Gov’t in Afghanistan, Zarif Tells Taliban

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has welcomed the idea of formation of an all-inclusive government with the participation of all ethnic and political groups in Afghanistan.

Zarif made the remarks in a Sunday meeting with a delegation of the Taliban, led by deputy head of the group’s political bureau Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, in Tehran.

“Political decisions could not be made in a vacuum, and the formation of an all-inclusive government must take place in a participatory process and by taking into account the fundamental structures, institutions and laws, such as the Constitution,” the top Iranian diplomat said.

Foreign Minister Zarif also expressed Iran’s readiness to facilitate dialogue among the Taliban, the Afghan government and other Afghan groups, noting, “The noble people of Afghanistan have been wronged. The war and occupation of Afghanistan have dealt heavy blows to the Afghan people.”

The senior Iranian diplomat further expressed hope that the Taliban would focus efforts on an immediate end to the pains and problems of Afghan people, so that the establishment of peace in Afghanistan would strip the outsiders of a pretext for occupation.

At the beginning of the meeting, head of the Taliban delegation gave a report of the Afghan peace process and the intra-Afghan negotiations.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar also noted that the relations between Afghanistan and Iran are based upon friendship and good neighbourliness, expressing hope for the expansion of relations between the two countries with the establishment of peace and calm in Afghanistan.

He also denounced the destructive role of ISIS in Afghanistan, expressed satisfaction with the process of intra-Afghan talks, and described the formation of an all-inclusive government with the participation of all ethnic and political groups as a necessary condition for the full establishment of peace in Afghanistan.