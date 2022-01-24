Iran-Azerbaijan Republic ties expanding

According to the IRIB, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has described the trip, which began on Monday, as constructive and important, and Anar Rezayev, the head of the Azerbaijan Republic state office for roads and transportations services called it very necessary.

Historical and cultural commonalities, areas of joint economic cooperation, the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the request of the Azeri authorities for Iran to participate in the reconstruction of these areas all point to deepening relations between the two neighbors.

Another area of bilateral and multilateral cooperation is the energy sector.

After the meeting between Presidents of Iran and Azerbaijan Ebrahim Raisi and Ilham Aliyev in the capital of Turkmenistan Ashgabat, a gas swap deal was implemented among Baku, Tehran and Ashgabat.

According to experts, the two countries have yet to fully utilize their high capacities for bilateral trade and cooperation.

The development of cross-border trade, especially in the liberated Karabakh areas, the construction of the Astarachay road bridge, solving transit and road traffic problems, the expansion of cooperation in the Caspian Sea region and dozens of other projects are on the agenda of Rostam Ghasemi’s trip to Baku.