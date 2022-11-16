Saturday, November 19, 2022
Iran says Australia PM comments wrong, summons envoy

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman has rejected as wrong comments by the Australian prime minister about the unrest and deadly riots in Iran.

Nasser Kanaani in said, “It seems the Australian prime minister has adopted a wrong approach, which will not contribute to the ties of the two countries.”

“We are ready to provide the Australian government with the correct narrative of those developments, free from media frenzy, in Tehran and Canberra,” the spokesman said.

Kanaani referred to Australia’s human rights-related allegations against Iran, emphasizing that mutual respect and reliance on realities is the best solution to prevent chaos in diplomacy, adding, “With a record filled with human rights challenges ranging from the killings of refugees to the massacre of 500 indigenous people in the country’s jails and a ban on a professional investigation, Australia lacks the least moral legitimacy to preach about human rights.”

He also said the Australian government’s provision of shelter to separatist and terrorist groups and silence on the brutal terror attack on the holy shrine of Shah Cheragh shows its double standards vis-à-vis human rights.

“In that regard, the Australian ambassador was summoned to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs and the necessary warnings were conveyed through her,” he added.

