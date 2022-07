The Iranian men’s team stood in the second place by gaining 681 scores, just one less than the score gained by the host country.

Kyrgyzstan stood in the third place by gaining 624 scores.

Winning 12 medals, including 4 golds, 3 silvers and 5 bronzes, Iran’s teen weightlifting team also ranked seventh in the Asian Championships held in Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent.