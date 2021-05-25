Iran Approves Agreement for Cooperation on Fighting Organized Crimes in Caspian Sea

Iran’s parliament has approved the generalities of a quadrilateral agreement on fighting organized crimes in the Caspian Sea.

The MPs voted by 184 against 5 votes to approve the report by the judicial and legal commission on the bill on protocol for cooperation on fighting organized crimes in the Caspian Sea.

That’s an attachment to the Agreement on Security Cooperation in the Caspian Sea, earlier approved by Iran.

Russia, the Azerbaijan Republic, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan are other signatories to the agreement and its attachment.